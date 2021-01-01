From rosecliff heights

19" Cotton Placemat

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bring the tropical sunshine and seashells of the beach to your home, without the sand. This quilted placemat collection features a vibrant scallop seashell pattern in shades of fuchsia, sky blue, tangerine and lime green on a white ground, sure the brighten the room and create a captivating focal point. Reversible to a coordinating colorful stripe pattern, this collection is perfect for a colorful summer-like look. Placemats and table runner are finished with a scalloped edge, crafted of cotton and machine washable for easy care.

