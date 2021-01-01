34" x 20" Cotton Metallic Woven Kitchen Rug - Threshold

The Goodweave certified Cotton Metallic Woven Kitchen Rug from Threshold™ will make chopping vegetables, washing dishes and simply standing in the kitchen a more comfortable and convenient task. This handmade rug is decorated with a chevron-striped pattern in a natural brown hue, interspersed with golden metallic fibers for a touch of glam in your space. Made of a jute-blend material, this rectangular kitchen rug helps protect your floor, and the flat-pile with woven construction offers a comfy feel underfoot. Place it in your entryway to help keep dirt from being tracked into your home, or use it in the kitchen or laundry room to make your cooking or washing chores more comfortable. Pattern: Solid.