From gold bond
6" Cotton Loveseat Loveseat Futon Mattress
Advertisement
Features:Single foam and cotton constructionMedium firm surface feelBonded fabricMade in the USAFrame Not IncludedCapacity: 2Cover Material: LeatherCover Material Details: Cover Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Size: LoveseatSeating Comfort: FirmCountry of Origin: United StatesCore Construction: CottonType: Futon MattressCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAFrame Not Included: NoCompatible frame part number: Spefications:Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoDimensions:1 Piece of 1.5" high resiliency foam with 40 lbs of cotton battingOverall Thickness: 6Overall Width - Side to Side: 54Overall Length - Head to Toe: 54Assembly:Warranty:Manufacturer provides 5 years warrantyProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 5 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Upholstery: Dark Brown