FlatIron Cotton/Linen Sham, King, Silver Lining
The Flatiron Washed Linen Cotton Sham offers a dreamy, soft place to rest your head on. Crafted of linen and cotton, and washed to perfection, these shams will be a lovely focal point on your bed. Available in Silver Lining, Raven and Marshmallow, there’s sure to be a set to match your bedroom or guest room. Made to coordinate with the Flatiron Washed Linen Cotton Duvet Cover, Sheets and Pillowcase Pair, you can look forward to fully matching bedding in your sleep space for effortless style. Made of 51% Linen, 49% Cotton. Machine Washable. Choose from Standard or King sizes. Standard: 20"W x 26"L; King: 20"W x 36"L