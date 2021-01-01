From safavieh
Safavieh Cotton Kilim Domhnall Hand-Woven Area Rug
Advertisement
Shop Safavieh at Walmart. Save Money. Live Better.Cotton Kilim Rug CollectionAesthetically pleasing, these modern designs can fit any décorFlat weave artistry is beautifully displayed through the delicately colored tribal motifs of the Cotton Kilim rug collection. Hand-woven in India using pure soft cotton, each rug in this collection features geometric patterns of warm colors awash in a distressed-look finish that is vintage yet modern. The ideal area rug to welcome guests or to add rustic character to home decor.