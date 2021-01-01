From vanoir
Black Cotton Inspire VANOIR
INSPIRE Its boxy silhouette and angular lines evoke a challenging look that will sharpen any outfit, while the hide-away handles streamline it even more. It has the brand's decorative vowels in nappa goat leather on the outside and the soft denim lining on the inside. This hardworking tote is a modern day essential: clean, handsome & highly practical. General info: Certain aging of the bag according to your wearing habits are characteristics of real leather and set this natural product apart from artificial materials. Material information: Goat leather, using chrome free tanning with soft denim (100% cotton) lining inside. Leather care: Unlike other natural or synthetic materials, leather care is an ongoing process that requires attention to detail and care. Real leather, unlike vegan leather, is made to last years, especially if a leather bag or item is regularly taken care of. For cleaning and ensuring your leather bag's longevity you can use this method: Remove any dirt, mud, salt, with a brush, damp rag, or shine cloth. Wait until dry before doing anything else. Apply leather cleaner in small circles, in small amounts. Use a shine cloth for this. Do it gentle. Storing your bag: To make sure your leather bag lasts for the duration of its use. Leather bags should be stored properly in order to avoid damage and deformation. (use the enclosed VANOIR soft bag & keep it in the VANOIR box) Black Cotton Inspire VANOIR