84" x 60" Cotton Farmhouse Ticking Stripe Tablecloth - Lush Décor

Embrace your farmhouse style with this Cotton Farmhouse Ticking Stripe Tablecloth. Borrowing its beautiful ticking stripe design from vintage grain sacks used on farms and homesteads in rural France, this tablecloth sets a bucolic scene in any dining room or kitchen area. The yarn-dyed pattern is woven in a cotton blend that pairs well with most kitchen or dining room décor. This tablecloth measures 60 inches by 84 inches. Pairs perfectly with our Farmhouse Ticking Stripe Yarn Dyed Cotton Blend Napkins. For your convenience, this tablecloth is machine washable and tumble dry low. Please refer to the care label for full instructions before cleaning.