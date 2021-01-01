From asd living
Cotton Dot Tablecloth
Place ASD Living Cotton Dot Tablecloth on your table and add instant style and flare to any room. The green background and white dots complements the gray trim in a subtle way. The pattern is the perfect touch to give any indoor area a modern twist. Take this durable fabric outdoors and see how quickly your outdoor space turns into the comfort of indoors. Made from 100% cotton. Each of ASD Living tablecloths are produced using all sustainable materials in a manner that leaves little imprint on the earth. The treatment of the fabrics used is minimal, ASD Living intention is to show the beauty of the natural variations in both the color and texture of the goods. Size: 60" L x 60" W