From trinx
Cotton Dish Towel Cloth - Happy Hour
Features:Item size: 20" W x 28" HSuper AbsorbentHeavy Duty, Waffle Weave Embroidered DishtowelProduct Type: Dish ClothPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorTexture: WaffleColor: brownPrimary Material: CottonHeat Resistant: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMachine Washable: YesProduct Care: Pieces Included: Design: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USACase Pack Quantity: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesCPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Length - Longer Edge: 28Overall Width - Shorter Edge: 20Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No