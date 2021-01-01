From dr's marketplace
Cotton Damask Kitchen Dish Towels, 28 x 18' Set of 2, Low Lint Decorative Tea Towel for Everyday Cooking and Baking-Eggplant
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. THE PERFECT DISH TOWELS TO TACKLE ANY JOB - Set of 2 dishtowels measure 18 x 28' to tackle all of your drying and cleaning kitchen tasks while also adding a pop of color and style to your kitchen. EASY CARE WITH DURABLE MATERIAL - 100% Cotton Fabric, Machine Washable. Wash with cold water in gentle cycle & tumble dry low. Do not bleach them or run them through a hot dryer. AFFORDABLE EXQUISITE TOWELS - The elegant damask design perfectly compliments most any kitchen, adding a pop of color and style with functionality. Coordinate with matching aprons, pot holders, and oven mitts. WELCOME YOUR NEW NEIGHBORS - These dishtowels come in a set of two with multiple color options, makes a great housewarming and hostess gifts. MORE OPTIONS - offers delightful Kitchen Linens including dishtowels, dish cloths, aprons, potholders and oven mitts, but for more options search: Aprons or click the link at the top of the page to explo