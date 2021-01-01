From victoria beckham
Victoria Beckham - Cotton-corduroy Blazer - Red
Victoria Beckham's cotton-corduroy blazer stood out in the brand's '70s-inspired Pre-Fall '20 collection, thanks to the rich 'Rust' hue. It's been tailored for a slightly loose fit in the UK and has wide lapels that enhance the vintage feel. The crepe lining makes it easy to layer over chunky knits and blouses. Wear it with: [Victoria Beckham Pants id1264922], [Victoria Beckham Sweater id1239766], [Gabriela Hearst Tote id1265309], [Aquazzura Ankle boots id1200312], [Khaite Belt id1242455], [Laura Lombardi Earrings id1239319].