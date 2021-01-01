Sleeping in just got a lot easier thanks to the HOM Cotton Comfort Long Sleepwear. The PJ set is crafted from a soft cotton jersey and comes with a crew T-shirt and a pull-on pant. Top: Crew neck tee with a single chest pocket. Long sleeves and a straight hem. Bottom: Jersey sleep pant with an elasticized waist. Hand pockets at the sides. 100% cotton. Machine wash, hang dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.