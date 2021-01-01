Cotton Chevron Terry Dishcloth

Tackle even the toughest spills with the long lasting and durable quality of these Combed Cotton Kitchen Towels. These dish towels are made of super absorbent cotton and feature a pyramid zig-zag style built into the fabric, providing a modern pattern as well as an enhanced texture for cleaning and drying. Woven from 100% combed cotton loops with a chevron weave in white, featuring stripes in rich royal blue, rustic red, earthy brown and rich black, these truly absorbent washcloths are attractive and practical to hang out to dry in plain sight.