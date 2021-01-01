Gnothi Seautón is an aphorism from the temple of Apollo in Delphi, which invites us to know ourselves in depth. The prints are based on this concept and narrate a future struggle for unconditional love without barriers. Product details: loose fit, straight hem, oversized 3/4-length sleeves, round collar, 3D print Gnothi Seautón. Material: 100% organic cotton. Colour: Black. Unisex T-shirt in 100% organic cotton made in Italy. Wash with a normal cycle at a maximum temperature of 40 ° C. The garment cannot be treated with bleach and must be washed with detergent for delicate and coloured fabrics. It cannot be dry cleaned. Iron at a maximum temperature of 110 ° C, preferably without steam. The garment cannot be dried in a dryer. Black Cotton 100% Organic T-Shirt "Gnothi Seautón" Medium REAMEREI