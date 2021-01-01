From reamerei

Black Cotton 100% Organic T-Shirt "Gnothi Seautón" Medium REAMEREI

$221.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

Gnothi Seautón is an aphorism from the temple of Apollo in Delphi, which invites us to know ourselves in depth. The prints are based on this concept and narrate a future struggle for unconditional love without barriers. Product details: loose fit, straight hem, oversized 3/4-length sleeves, round collar, 3D print Gnothi Seautón. Material: 100% organic cotton. Colour: Black. Unisex T-shirt in 100% organic cotton made in Italy. Wash with a normal cycle at a maximum temperature of 40 ° C. The garment cannot be treated with bleach and must be washed with detergent for delicate and coloured fabrics. It cannot be dry cleaned. Iron at a maximum temperature of 110 ° C, preferably without steam. The garment cannot be dried in a dryer. Black Cotton 100% Organic T-Shirt "Gnothi Seautón" Medium REAMEREI

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com