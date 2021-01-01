Cottagecore Aesthetic Psychedelic Gift Outfits Cottagecore Goblincore Aesthetic Mushroom Fungi Frog Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

For lovers of the cottagecore aesthetic, goblincore, mushrooms, bakers, farmers, anyone who dreams of living in the prairie or meadow. Embrace the quiet, peaceful, idyllic cottage life of simpler times. For shroom foragers, mycology lovers & mycologists. This cottage core design is a charming birthday, Christmas holiday gift for sisters, nieces, daughters, girlfriend, teens, students and anyone who loves berry picking, mushroom foraging, gardening, flower picking and old fashioned countryside living. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only