Cottagecore Aesthetic Clothes Alt Indie Goblincore Cottagecore Aesthetic Kawaii Fairy Frog Wizard Fairycore Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cottagecore aesthetic cute kawaii magical frog wizard hat with a magic wand in frogcore inspired for those who love spirit animal and fantasy. A nice treat for a fan of mori kei, cottage core, fairy core, and farmcore. Perfect gift idea for every cottagecore aesthetic clothes fan and goblincore aesthetic clothes. Aesthetic Eboy Egirl Nature Skater Boy Girl Design. Dark academia aesthetic clothes lover will also enjoy this cute grunge fairycore and farmcore design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only