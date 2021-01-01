From wowsome!
Cottage Shroom Aesthetic Mycology Banjo Player Fungi Tote Bag
Advertisement
A Cottagecore Shroom sitting on a moon playing banjo design is for all mushroom lovers, forest, and Cottagecore life. Makes a great gift idea to every Cottagecore Banjo, loves to play the Banjo instrument too. Are you a Goblincore lover? This fungi theme is the ultimate apparel you can wear to all forest core dark academia aesthetic lovers. Also, for everyone who loves fashioned countryside living and is a mushroom foraging lover. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.