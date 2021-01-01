From sierra sleep by ashley
Cottage Retreat Plush White King Mattress
Advertisement
Comfort level: plush14.5" profileUltra Loft Conforma fiber; blended cotton fiber2" high-density quilt foam; 2" 2.5 lb. high-density memory foam infused with copper particles1" super firm support foamPower packed 15-gauge wrapped coilsAshley edge "steel encased"; 2 perimeter rows of 13-gauge wrapped coils for edge support1" high-density base foam10-year limited warrantyState recycling fee may applyFoundation/box spring available, sold separatelyNote: Purchasing mattress and foundation from two different brands voids warranty.Tired of tossing and turning all night? Its time for this plush king mattress. Beneath the cover lies layers of top-quality foam to enhance body support and relieve your pressure points. Copper particles draw heat away, keeping your body cool through the night. Wrapped coils and memory foam work in tandem to reduce motion transfer. With this mattress, undisturbed sleep isnt a dream"its reality. Foundation/box spring available, sold separately.