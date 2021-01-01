Safavieh Cottage Cream/Turquoise 2 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug

Our Cottage Collection takes indoor-outdoor area rug design to new heights of fashion and style. No longer mere, "high-traffic" floor coverings, Cottage rugs blend country-classic motifs and a sensible color palette in incredibly functional and utterly attractive indoor-outdoor carpets. Power loomed using high-quality, durable synthetic fibers, Cottage Collection carpets accentuate and enliven the decor of any high-use area of the home or office. The home designer's first choice in easy-care, weather-resistant area rugs. Color: Cream/Turquoise.