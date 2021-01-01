From joss & main

Cotta Bar & Counter Stool

$708.00
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Enjoy elevated dining in style with this sleek bar and counter stool. The sled-style base is made from iron with a black finish, and the seat and back are made from engineered wood wrapped with foam for added comfort and support. Genuine leather upholstery finishes off the look with a distinguished touch that's at-home in modern, traditional, rustic, and farmhouse aesthetics alike. Plus, it arrives fully assembled for fuss-free installation. Details we love: With its subtle curves and clean lines, this stool is sure to collect compliments wherever you add it. Seat Height: Counter Stool (26” Seat Height), Color: Cream

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com