From clarks
Clarks Cotrell Easy
Advertisement
The Clarks Easy slip-on will pair perfectly with chino's and a plaid button-up for the ultimate relaxed look. Made of leather upper and textile with dual goring and a padded collar and tongue for maximum comfort. Stitched moc toe. Textile lining and cushioned Ortholite footbed. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.