R&R Games Costa Ruana Strategy Game. The natives of the Costa Ruana Islands are extremely lucky! The local pirates have chosen their Islands as the most reliable place to hide treasure chests overflowing with gold and gems! Too bad the pirates have no idea that these islands are inhabited by natives who are also very fond of yellow shiny things! As a tribal chief, send your people to the Islands, obey the Shaman, outwit the other chiefs, and get your hands on as much treasure as you can! Includes 72 Playing Cards, 2 Condition Cards, 10 Island Cards, 60 Natives, 1 Shaman, 6 Huts, 50 Gems. WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD - Small parts. Not for children under 3 years of age.