Swarovski Cosmopolitan Watch - Metal bracelet - White - Stainless steel

Casual yet striking this Swarovski watch is a glamorous accessory that adds a sparkling touch to every outfit. The dazzling silver-tone dial and the stainless steel case create an alluring look. A stainless steel bracelet finishes the timeless design. The precise Swiss-made watch is water resistant up to 50 m and is an excellent combination of elegance and utility. Color: Silver tone. Case size: 1 1/4 inches. Watch strap length: 6 1/2 inches. Material: Stainless steel. Strap material: Metal. Made in: Switzerland. Mechanism: Quartz.