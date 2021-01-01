Cosmopolitan Picture Wall Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Gold - Finish: Brass - (TOB 2623HAB)

Illuminate a stunning work of art with the Cosmopolitan Picture Wall Light by Visual Comfort. Its rustic, antique-like appearance will enhance any surrounding dÃ©cor scheme, while its luminous glow brings out every intricate detail of a picture or portrait. Available in a variety of finishes, this wall light will certainly earn its rightful place on a living room mantel. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Gold. Finish: Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass