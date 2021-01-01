WILLOW ROW CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan White Canvas Contemporary Wall Art at Nordstrom Rack

Create an excellent focal point on your walls paired with some cute accent tables, and level up your home with this amazing wall décor. It makes a great centerpiece over your sofa or in your dining room. The traditional appeal of this framed art will work best in your living room for a quick artistic immersion. This acrylic painting is on stretched canvas housed in a fir wood frame. Monochrome bright white acrylic paint fills the canvas with 3D textural "popcorn" creating a dimensional abstract art piece. The entire framed painting is a large square wall decor piece. . Color: white. Suitable for indoor use. Hanging sawtooth hardware. Weight: 8 lbs. Approx. 39" H x 39" L x 1.5" W. Imported Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Canvas, wood