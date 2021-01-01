From deco 79

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan 56665 Large Rectangular Glam Metallic Gold Leaf Decorative Boxes | Set of 2: 13” x 7”, 11” x 6”

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Suitable to use as a decorative item Best for both indoor and outdoor use Manufactured in China

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com