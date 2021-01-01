Cosmo Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Gold - (206350-1200)

The Cosmo Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge features a metal accent bar, framed by rectilinear forms of forged steel. The metal element highlights the center of the sconce, while the fabric shade provides gentle, diffused illumination to your modern space. Cosmo is offered in all of Hubbardton Forge's indoor metal finishes, with a variety of fabric shade options and a brass, soft gold, or vintage platinum metal accent piece. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Cream. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting