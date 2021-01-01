L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics True Match Super-Blendable Multi-Use Concealer Makeup, Medium W5-6, 0.05 Fluid Ounce

Medium Coverage, Super-Blendable formula is designed to work with skin to conceal and correct the under eye area and blur imperfections Soft-touch Cushion applicator provides a smooth and precise application for a flawless, perfect finish Haloxyl and Glycerin work to conceal dark circles while brightening and depuffing the under eye area Lightweight formula minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and brightens dull, tired skin In 14 true-to-you shades - Shades match skin’s tone and under tone - From light to dark and warm, neutral to cool