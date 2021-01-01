Aesthetica Cosmetics Cream Contour and Highlighting Makeup Kit - Contouring Foundation / Concealer Palette - Vegan & Cruelty Free - Step-by-Step Instructions Included

The Aesthetica Cosmetics Cream Contour Kit contains 6 blendable, silky creams that are designed to sculpt, define and highlight your face. Aesthetica puts everything you need to achieve the coveted contour look in one palette. Each kit includes easy to follow, step-by-step instructions, face shape diagrams and contour mapping guide so you can contour like a pro, every time! Packaged in a sleek, travel-friendly mirrored palette. Great for everyday use or for special occasions. Each cream is highly pigmented with incredible payoff. Designed to gradually build up your contour and highlight for a flawless, airbrushed effect. Our Cream Contour Kit contains removable and refillable pans; 3 cream foundation/concealer shades for contouring and 3 illuminating creams for highlighting. Create the illusion of higher cheekbones, a smaller forehead, a softer jawline or a slimmer nose while drawing light to the areas you want to highlight. All six contour and highlight shades can be mixed and matched. You can create a perfect blend that will work for your skin tone, whether it be fair to light, medium or dark. The Aesthetica Cream Contour Kit is specially formulated using the highest quality, non-irritating ingredients. Our formula does not contain Talc or Parabens and is suitable for all ages and all skin types, including dry, oily or combination skin. All of our products are 100% Vegan, Cruelty-free & Gluten free, so you can contour with a clean conscience! Can be used in conjunction with the Aesthetica Powder Contour Kit for a flawless finish. For best results, blend with the Aesthetica Beauty Sponge and/or the Aesthetica Double-ended brush.