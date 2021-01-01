Corvo Chair by Bernhardt Design - Color: Brown (1711_860_Walnut_3470_020)

Corvo's got curves! With a graceful back that sweeps forward into the armrests this side chair has got real curve appeal. The Corvo Chair features a solid wood frame constructed of with maple or walnut in your choice of finish. Pair it with the perfectly selected upholstery for a design that is all your own. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Brown. Finish: Walnut: 860