Southern Enterprises Cortlayne 30 in. Brown/Gold Medium Specialty Wood Coffee Table with Drop Leaves, Brown and gold finish

Drop everything for this drop-leaf cocktail table with storage. Featuring a small space friendly design, this two-tone coffee table slims down for everyday use and expands when unexpected guests drop by. A slatted metal shelf adds contrast while storing magazines or extra blankets, highlighting this small oval tables multipurpose design. Conquer everyday challenges in midcentury style with this storage cocktail table in your open concept apartment or front and center in your living room. Color: Brown and gold finish.