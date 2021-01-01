From momeni
5'x7'9" Cortland Keli Area Rug Gray - Momeni
The neutral color palette of this modern area rug is an understated option for elevated interiors. Silvery shades of gray and white combine to create dynamic patterns of each decorative floorcovering, including diamonds, herringbone, squares, chevron stripes and offset bricks. Tufted by hand from 100percent natural wool fibers, the versatile design of each rug makes an elegant accent beneath coffee tables and couches or as statement piece in the center of the room. Size: 5'x7'9". Pattern: Geometric.