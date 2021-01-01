From nike
Nike Cortez Basic Shoe
Advertisement
WEAR SNEAKER HISTORY. The Nike Cortez Basic is inspired by the 1972 original. Although it has gone through many incarnations, this version features leather in the upper for a return to the style icon's roots. Benefits Real and synthetic leather in the upper offer durability and a premium feel. Low-cut collar provides a natural fit around the ankle. Rubber outsole features a herringbone pattern for traction and durability. Style: 819719; Color: White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult