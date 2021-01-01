From chicco
Chicco Corso Modular Quick-Fold Full-Size Stroller, Black (Black)
Versatility Meets SimplicitySleek and stylish yet ready for adventure, the Corso™ Modular Stroller takes toddler travel to exciting new levels with an easy-to-use, streamlined design for you and comfort options for your little one. For younger babies, Corso™ accepts all KeyFit® and Fit2® infant car seats with click-in attachment via the included car seat adapter.Bumpy city sidewalks and nature’s uneven terrain pose no problem for the Corso™ Stroller thanks to features such as FlexCore® adjustable rear suspension, large wheels with treaded EVA tires and hub bearings. A multi-position reclining seat, adjustable footrest and zip-extend canopy with mesh panel keep your little one content and comfortable amid the hustle of day-to-day travels.Corso™ Modular Stroller provides the versatility of parent-facing and forward-facing strolling options. Choose the setup that you’re most comfortable with or easily switch back and forth. Upgrade to the Corso™ Modular Travel System with the #1-rated KeyFit® 30 Zip Infant Car Seat for 4 strolling options and seamless travel from newborn through toddler.Corso’s one-hand, quick fold design is compact and stands independently without the push handle touching the ground, so you can easily fold it and keep it clean while on the go. If cleaning the stroller becomes necessary, the seat fabrics are removable and machine washable.