GLYDER Corseted Bra, Size Small in French Blue /White at Nordstrom Rack
Advanced compression and figure-sculpting, could you ask for anything more in a bra? This bra features a simple long-body with a square neckline, elevated by slimming corset-inspired seams lined with eye-catching stitching to emphasize your curves. Fabric engineered to make you feel your best while you sweat. Customized yarns and the perfect 4-way stretch tension work together to lift and shape you in all the right places. With a luxurious smooth/soft dry brushed hand, this moisture-wicking performance fabric retains color and shape wash after wash. 87% nylon, 13% elastane Machine wash Imported