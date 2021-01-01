From bdi
Corridor Home Theater Cabinet by BDI - Color: Black - Finish: Wood tones - (8177 CWL)
Combine the beauty of solid walnut louvered doors with BDI's signature high performance features and you have the Corridor Home Theater Cabinet. Featuring a sleek micro-etched tempered glass top and black steel legs, the cabinet creates a grand presence in your modern living room. Designed to accommodate a wide range of components and speakers, Corridor is equipped with compartments, each offering adjustable shelves and provide plenty of storage for additional components like DVD players, or DVR recorders. The louvered doors allow sound and remote signals to carry through while adding a visually striking look. Signature BDI details include integrated cable management, removable back panel, integrated levelers, flow-through ventilation and optional concealed wheels for ease of movement. Add a distinctive look to your modern living room with the Corridor Home Theater Cabinet. The Corridor Home Theater Cabinet is available in two sizes and three finishes that will be perfect for your living room space. In BDI, you'll find a collection of high performance furniture pieces that are unique, functional and beautiful. BDI's Home Theatre furniture is engineered to meet the demanding needs of today's electronics with innovations such as hidden wheels, adjustable shelves, cable management and flow-through ventilation as standard features. A BDI Home Theatre system successfully merges functional innovation with original and exciting contemporary design. In addition to the Home Theatre collection, BDI offers exciting furniture designs and mirrors for the office, living room and beyond. Color: Black. Finish: Chocolate Stained Walnut