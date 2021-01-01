CORRECTIONAL OFFICER THIN SILVER LINE GIFTS Correctional Officer Thin Silver Line Vertical American Flag Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The graphic design features grunge, vintage style, distressed the thin silver line US American Flag. The best gift idea for a proud patriotic man or woman penal officer, corrections officer, prison guard, prison warden, jailor or prison governor. Cool last minute present appreciation present for a correctional officer, correctional professional, prison director, detention officer, jailer, jail superintendent, turnkey, jail guard or prison officer. Ideal for National Correctional Officers Week. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only