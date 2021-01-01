From o'neill
O'Neill Coronado Saltwater Solids Texture
Catch some rays and lounge at the pool this season wearing the O'Neill Coronado Saltwater Solids Texture bikini top. Scoop neck design with triple chest strap deatailing and a Tie back and neck closure. Metal logo stitched at chest side. Bikini bottom sold seperately. 95% polyester, 5% elastane. Hand wash cold, dry flat. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.