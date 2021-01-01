From vintage beach vibe
Coronado Retro Wave Circle - Beach Gift Tote Bag
Advertisement
Coronado Retro Wave Circle - Beach Gift is the perfect gift for your surfer, body surfer, sand, sea and sun lover, men and women, boys and girls and the fun summer vacation with friends vibe for anyone who likes cool beach theme graphics. Featuring the words SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA, CORONADO, BEACH in a cool distressed vintage circular aesthetic with a big retro wave. The perfect gift for your surfer. Show them your inner surf legend by rocking this design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.