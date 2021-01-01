Circleware Coronado Heavy Base Whiskey Drinking Glasses Set of 4, Entertainment Dinnerware Glassware for Water, Juice, Beer Bar Liquor Dining Decor Beverage Cups Gifts, 12.5 oz, Clear

Conversation piece: no matter how you use them It will get the conversation started and delight your friends and family. Recommended uses: these are perfect party decorations. They make great gifts for any occasion as Christmas, birthday gifts, wedding party, your best-selling Beverage. Great for any event, durable for daily use. Shaped to perfection with breakthrough styling and unmatched brand value. Unique shape enhances aromas and flavors. Has an elegant look and adds to any homes aesthetics with its contemporary design., Manufacturer: Circleware