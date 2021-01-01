BEYAN Corona Modern Upholstered Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Storage, 89", Brown

Bring a sleek and Casual elegance to your living space with this beautiful Sleeper sofa. Featuring a multi-purpose under-seat-storage and convertible design making you space more stylish. This elegant piece will spruce up the decor of your home while delivering an excellent solace with a timeless touches. The Sleeper sofa measures 89" L in. X 45" W in. X 45" H in. , Weighs approx. 175 lbs. When folded into a bed, The sofa measures 43" X 75". Requires assembly. Made of Quality hardwood, Sturdy metal legs and faux Leather upholstery The under-seat storage area helps you minimize clutter and increase the functionality of your space. Features a convertible design that easily folds into a full Sleeper bed.