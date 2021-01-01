From hubbardton forge
Corona Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (186500-1021)
Advertisement
The Corona Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a perceptively contemporary lighting piece built for use in interior commercial and residential living spaces. The fixture sports an eclectic profile reminiscent of flower petals which are constructed with hand-forged steel which affords it a great deal of durability while still sporting a thin build for an unobtrusive form. The piece utilizes halogen lamping thats further aided by an internal glass diffuser that allows it to produce warm, ambient lighting. This piece can work as a stand-alone piece or in tandem with other Corona Minis. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Grey. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting