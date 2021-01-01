From greenington
Greenington Corona Counter Stool, Set of 2 - Color: Brown
Sit tall and sit proudly over the elegant, eco-friendly bamboo design of the Corona Counter Stool, Set of 2 from Greenington. Each piece tells of the company's respect for the bamboo material as they take fast-growing, locally harvested bamboo culms and transform them in an extensive process into workable panels rivaling traditional hardwood. Comfort is key in this piece, craftsmen order linear segments with the natural proportions of the human body, creating a splayed arrangement of legs with comfortable footrests. The bamboo frame catches the eye through its sharp silhouette and the exotic, textured surface of its grain. Lifted with a gently bending seat rest, an upholstered top grain leather cushion offers plenty of support to your bottom while delivering a timelessly elegant accent. Color: Brown. Additional Color: Exotic.