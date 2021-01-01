Corona 20" Chrome 8 Light Chandelier With Clear Royal Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Corona Collection from Elegant LightingChrome finishChrome finished brass hardwareSteel and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 8Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 320wVoltage: 110v-125vRoyal cut crystal trimNumber of tiers: 1.An empire-style chandelier brimming with sparkle, Corona collection hanging fixtures fill a home with brilliant light. The base of the frame forms a hemisphere that is overflowing with clear crystal balls and faceted prisms and tipped with matching crystal balls. Draped crystal octagon strands dangle along the body of the lamp while a gorgeous crystal crown matches the edges of the frame, completing the look and giving the design its name. Available in one, two, or three glorious tiers a chrome or gold finish that is dazzling in a dining room, stairwell, or living room.