Cornman L-Shape Computer Desk

If space is not an issue for you, the work area gained with an l-shaped computer desk is priceless. Accommodate your monitor, laptop, books, office supplies and other necessities while maintaining ample space for writing. This desk features a spacious black laminate top with a privacy board and an attractively styled metal frame making it an ideal pick for any modern space. Investing in a desk for your home makes working from home or managing household bills and paperwork a nicer experience. Make this high-quality desk a center piece in your workspace for an ultra-modern design. Finish: Black / Silver