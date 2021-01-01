Cornhole Vibes Cornhole Champion Team Bean Bag Toss Game Vintage Retro Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cornhole Champion Team Bean Bag Toss Game Vintage Retro Funny Backyard Sport Player Novelty Design. All you need is board and beanbags to play cornhole. Designed and made specially for cornhole champion. This would be an awesome design for any cornhole player like your family and friends who love to play bean in the hole. Sarcastic humor fans and lovers of cornhole tournament or cornhole champions can have this too! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only