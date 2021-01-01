VECELO Corner Work/Writing, Compact Home Office Desk,with Smooth Keyboard Tray & Storage Shelves, Teakwood Brown

Corner desk with keyboard tray and two open shelves on the side provides working space and extra plenty of storage space. Made of high quality MDF which ensures sturdy and durable . It provides enough durable work surfaces and and easy to clean. This exquisite corner desk can be used in many places, such as bedroom, Apartment, studio,office and so on. The large space under the keyboard tray and the corner table allows you to stretch freely and to switch between the left and right part of the desk. Overall Dimensions:W41 x D28 x H30inch. Easy to Installation,all of the necessary hardware and assembly clear instructions are included in the package.