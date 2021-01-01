From monarch specialties
Monarch Specialties Corner Metal Base-Large Home Office Computer Desk, 58" L x 44" W, White Marble-Look/Black
L-SHAPED DESK - Measuring 58.25 inches L x 44 inches W x 30 inches H, this computer desk has a space-saving design intended for use in a corner but is finished on all sides for flexible placement anywhere in a home office; it has a weight limit of 75 lbs SPACIOUS DESIGN - The large desktop provides an ample surface to arrange the materials you need to be productive, while the area underneath offers room to stretch your legs and space to easily move your office chair from one side to the other MODERN STYLE - With a desktop finished in a white marble-look laminate and a slender metal base in a contrasting black finish, this L-shaped computer desk has a clean, streamlined look which makes it a great choice for rooms with limited space READY TO ASSEMBLE - Detailed, illustrated instructions and all hardware required for assembly are provided for convenience; additional tools may be needed CHOOSE WITH CONFIDENCE - Monarch Specialties is a leader in furniture and home décor, developing products that offer outstanding value and style for over 50 years; your purchase will be well packaged for protection and to facilitate timely delivery