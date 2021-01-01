From asstd national brand

Corliving Antonio Double Tufted Storage Ottoman, One Size , Black

$442.00 on sale
($730.00 save 39%)
In stock
Description

Easy to clean rich black bonded leather. Dark brown stained wood legs. Stylish tufted design compliments most home styles. Stitched seams. Opens for side by side storage compartments. Doubles as a comfortable foot rest. CARB compliant. Easy to assemble.Wipe With A Damp ClothTop Is Hinged Double Storage Compartments InsideFully AssembledOrigin- Imported Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Features: Storage, Upholstered, Tufted, Hinged Lid, Quick ShipOttoman Measurements: 29 Width/Inches, 17 Height/Inches, 47 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 44 LbBase Material: 50% Wood, 50% LeatherFabric Description: LeatherCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported

