Ultra-stylish and fanciful, accent your outdoor escape in the high-style of these decorative pillows. With swirls and an intricate vine-like pattern, this welcoming damask design captivates in neutral shades of brown, tan, black and grey set against an off-white background. Made of 100% polyester. Additional features of these outdoor decorative pillows include a contrast welt cord for a beautiful finish and recycled polyester fiber fill with a sewn seam closure. Also suitable for indoor use.. Pillow Perfect Corinthian Driftwood 2-Piece 18-1/2-in x 18-1/2-in Black Cotton Indoor Decorative Pillow Polyester | 623832